Public sale of Bathurst 1000 camping put on hold

The Bathurst Camping Team has confirmed general public sales of onsite camping have been delayed.

Sales were set to begin on July 27, but have been stifled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spectator attendance has only been confirmed thus far for the double-header at Hidden Valley Raceway and at the Reid Pair Street Circuit.

“Due to COVID-19 and everchanging health and safety recommendations, the general public on-sale date for camping at the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will be put on hold,” a statement from the Bathurst Camping Team read.

“Supercars is working closely with NSW Health authorities to confirm details for camping at the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

“We ask that all of our loyal fans be courteous and understanding as Supercars navigates these unprecedented times.

“We look forward to assisting you as soon as possible.

“We thank you for your support and we wish you and your families all the best as we work to get fans back to the mountain as soon as possible.”

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 takes place on October 8-11.

Some campsites at Mount Panorama are set to open on October 3.