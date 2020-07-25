LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 25

Saturday 25th July, 2020

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 25.

2018: SuperUtes round winner changes after timing glitch corrected

Craig Woods has been reclassified as the SuperUtes round winner at Queensland Raceway after his wife discovered he had been incorrectly timed a lap down in Race 2.

2012: Tony Longhurst set for Mount Panorama return

Tony Longhurst will make a return to the V8 Utes Series, and Mount Panorama, this October.

2010: Massa hands Alonso German GP win

In controversial circumstances, Felipe Massa has handed Fernando Alonso victory in the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

