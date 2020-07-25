Binotto: Too early to consider Mick Schumacher for F1 seat

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto says that it is “too early” to consider placing Mick Schumacher in Formula 1 next year.

Schumacher junior finished on the podium in both races of the most recent Formula 2 round at the Hungaroring and currently holds fourth position in standings, two spots higher than he needs to earn a superlicence for 2021.

Binotto noted the 21-year-old’s improvement since 2019, when he finished 12th in his rookie F2 season, but suggested that he has more to do in order to make the step up.

“I think that Mick is certainly doing well, and he is doing a lot better than last year,” he said.

“It was important for him in his second year of F2 and he is showing progress.

“I think that he is showing progress as well since the start of the season. He had some bad luck situations but if you look at his results in Hungary, he did well. So, Mick is progressing, which is important.

“Next year I think it is really too early to decide. We are really clear and fair with him: his overall performance in the championship will be important.

“So, he will be in an F1 seat at the time that we believe he has done sufficient progress overall. Also, he needs simply to continue as he is doing now, and we will decide later on in the season.”

Counting against Schumacher, who would be placed at Alfa Romeo Racing in the event that is promoted to F1 next year, is that he is currently third of the Ferrari juniors in F2.

Of the rest of the Ferrari Driver Academy quintet in F1’s immediate feeder series, Robert Shwartzman sits in first position in the championship, Callum Ilott is second, Marcus Armstrong is sixth, and Giuliano Alesi occupies 14th.

F2 supports the British Grand Prix at Silverstone next weekend.