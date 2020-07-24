VIDEO: Miller debriefs Spanish MotoGP

A fly-on-the-wall view of Jack Miller’s return to the garage and his thoughts on Marc Marquez’s crash after last weekend’s Spanish MotoGP.
What was @jackmilleraus‘ view of the @marcmarquez93 crash? 👀
We followed the @pramacracing rider after the #SpanishGP to bring you this previously unseen footage! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QEopVQwPYc
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 23, 2020
