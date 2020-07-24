LATEST

VIDEO: Miller debriefs Spanish MotoGP > View

Two events for 2020 ARC > View

Racing Point mindful of Perez’s loyalty amid Vettel talks > View

Marquez declared fit for Andalucian MotoGP > View

Network 10 confirms Supercars exit > View

Sandown Supercars round ‘could be at risk’ > View

Marquez seeking to ride after breaking arm > View

VIDEO: Erebus relocates to Norwell Motorplex > View

BUCKET LIST: National Automobile Museum of Tasmania, Launceston > View

GALLERY: National Automobile Museum of Tasmania, Launceston > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing moves into 222 Offshore > View

Percat: ‘Fans love passing, we’ve seen heaps of that’ > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Miller debriefs Spanish MotoGP

VIDEO: Miller debriefs Spanish MotoGP

By

Friday 24th July, 2020 - 1:07pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A fly-on-the-wall view of Jack Miller’s return to the garage and his thoughts on Marc Marquez’s crash after last weekend’s Spanish MotoGP.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com