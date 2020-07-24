Rare Supercars pole helmet up for grabs

A rare helmet signed by every pole winner from the 11 of the most dramatic seasons of Supercars competition has been offered for sale through Lloyds Auctions in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event.

The Pole Position helmet is just one of four created, fans just have two weeks to bid on this piece of memorabilia with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to Motor Racing Ministries.

The helmets were created in 2015 to celebrate Armor All’s initial 10-year involvement as the Pole Award presenter of the Supercars from 2005 to 2015.

The helmet is signed by no less than 25 Supercar pole winners including several series champions including seven-time winner Jamie Whincup, five-time champion Mark Skaife, Ford hero Marcos Ambrose and current two-time title winner Scott McLaughlin.

The helmet is in black, has been signed in gold pen, comes with unique orange trims, Armor All 10th-year branding, and has been finished in a gloss to ensure the signatures remain permanent.

Fans have the opportunity to bid on the items until 19:00 AEST on Tuesday August 11. CLICK HERE to bid.

The only signature missing from the helmet is that of Jason Richards, who lost a battle with cancer in 2011.

Instead, the popular Kiwi is represented on the helmet with one of his famous JR Star logos, after permission was granted from his family.

The first of these helmets was given away by Network 10 and Speedcafe.com during the telecast of the 2015 Sydney 500 event at Homebush.

The second was presented to then Armor All boss Paul Blair and the remainder was sold for charity and is part of a private collection.

This helmet has remained the property of Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, who now offers it up with all proceeds going to Motor Racing Ministries.

The helmets were originally prepared by Matthew Gooley from MG Airbrushing on the Gold Coast.

“It was a pretty cool project to be involved in,” said Gooley.

“It was pretty amazing to have the signatures of so many great champions on one helmet.

“The end product looks pretty cool to this day.”

Signatures on the helmet include Alex Davison, Chaz Mostert, Craig Lowndes, David Reynolds. Fabian Coulthard, Garth Tander, Greg Murphy, James Courtney, James Moffat, Whincup, Jason Bargwanna, Jason Bright, Lee Holdsworth, Ambrose, Skaife, Mark Winterbottom, Paul Dumbrell, Rick Kelly, McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Steven Johnson, Steven Richards, Tim Slade, Todd Kelly and Will Davison. *Jason Richards (Star logo)

One hundred percent of proceeds from this very limited piece of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, who are a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the eighth monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first auction of two tyres from Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675, while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

Last month the two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle in 2018 raised $4220.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]