ON THIS DAY: July 24

Friday 24th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 24.

2015: V8 drivers divided over tyre compound options

The prospect of V8 Supercars shaking up its tyre compounds for next season has been met with mixed opinions from leading drivers.

2014: Formula 1 set for Mexico City return

Grand prix racing will return to Mexico City for the first time in 23 years next season, event organisers have announced.

2011: Lewis Hamilton wins German Grand Prix

Vodafone McLaren Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has overcome spirited efforts from Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber to win the German Grand Prix.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

