Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 24.

2015: V8 drivers divided over tyre compound options

The prospect of V8 Supercars shaking up its tyre compounds for next season has been met with mixed opinions from leading drivers.

2014: Formula 1 set for Mexico City return

Grand prix racing will return to Mexico City for the first time in 23 years next season, event organisers have announced.

2011: Lewis Hamilton wins German Grand Prix

Vodafone McLaren Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has overcome spirited efforts from Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber to win the German Grand Prix.

