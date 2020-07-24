New look for Martin TCR Honda

John Martin’s Wall Racing Honda Civic Type-R will carry a new look in this coming TCR Australia season.
The #24 Honda will sport the backing of CarMechanica, donning white, blue and grey hues in 2020.
Martin finally got back behind the wheel of the car with a test day at Sydney Motorsport Park last week, his first drive since the February pre-season test at Winton.
He finished eighth in the inaugural TCR Australia series in a season which included a win and podium place at The Bend Motorsport Park.
The 2020 campaign is due to kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 4-6.
