LATEST

New look for Martin TCR Honda > View

Rare Supercars pole helmet up for grabs > View

GALLERY: Inside the WAU workshop at ShowTime Entertainment > View

Supercars expects spectator limits to fluctuate > View

VIDEO: Miller debriefs Spanish MotoGP > View

ON THIS DAY: July 24 > View

Two events for 2020 ARC > View

Racing Point mindful of Perez’s loyalty amid Vettel talks > View

Marquez declared fit for Andalucian MotoGP > View

Network 10 confirms Supercars exit > View

Sandown Supercars round ‘could be at risk’ > View

Marquez seeking to ride after breaking arm > View

Home » News » National » TCR » New look for Martin TCR Honda

New look for Martin TCR Honda

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 24th July, 2020 - 4:45pm

Share:

LinkedIn

John Martin’s new-look Honda

John Martin’s Wall Racing Honda Civic Type-R will carry a new look in this coming TCR Australia season.

The #24 Honda will sport the backing of CarMechanica, donning white, blue and grey hues in 2020.

Martin finally got back behind the wheel of the car with a test day at Sydney Motorsport Park last week, his first drive since the February pre-season test at Winton.

He finished eighth in the inaugural TCR Australia series in a season which included a win and podium place at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The 2020 campaign is due to kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 4-6.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com