Network 10 confirms Supercars exit

Network 10 has announced it will no longer televise Supercars beyond 2020, putting Seven West Media in pole position to take over the broadcast rights deal.

Speculation surfaced earlier this year that the Network 10 would drop the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship from its line-up due to financial loses.

That was compounded when its Head of Sport Matthew White, an avid Supercars supporter, was axed by the network.

It is anticipated a new deal will see pay television service Foxtel continue to broadcast the championship via Fox Sports with Seven West Media taking over the free-to-air element and televised via the Channel 7 networks.

“Network 10 will not renew its contract with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, which expires at the end of this year,” a Network 10 spokesperson said.

“Network 10 has enjoyed a great relationship with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship over the past six years and it’s been a privilege to bring our audiences world-class racing.

“We look forward to finishing on a high with the 2020 Bathurst 1000 in October. We wish the drivers, crews and all those behind the scenes the very best for the 2021 season.”

The current deal between Supercars, Foxtel and Network 10 was signed in late 2013, is worth $241 million, and will conclude at the end of this year.

The deal began in 2015 with Supercars broadcast live on Fox Sports with limited live free-to-air coverage taking place on Channel 10.

The current deal allows for six rounds to be broadcast in full. However, a new deal may see elements of every round televised.