Marquez declared fit for Andalucian MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow, and Alex Rins have all been declared fit to ride in this weekend’s Andalucian MotoGP.

The former’s shock entry in the second round of the season at Jerez has been allowed after he passed a medical examination at Jerez, which hosted last weekend’s season-opener and is the venue again for Round 2.

It was in the Spanish MotoGP when Marquez highsided on the fourth-last lap of the race and sustained a broken right humerus (upper arm), which appeared to have been a result of being hit by his own Repsol Honda.

The Spaniard was operated on by MotoGP Traumatology Specialist Dr Xavier Mir on Tuesday (local time) and, against all indications that he would miss the following round, he will attempt to compete just days later.

MotoGP Medical Director Dr Angel Charte explained, “As you all know, Marc Marquez had a crash where he suffered an injury, which was a diaphyseal fracture to the humerus.

“He underwent a surgical intervention where they plate it and 48 hours later, as is stated in the medical regulations, he has the right to request a medical evaluation to participate in the next race.

“Today (Thursday, local time) he came to the medical examination unit, where they tried all of the movements that involve this kind of injury and it turns out he’s able to do them perfectly. There were no signs of pain or mechanical inability of his right arm, and therefore the exhaustive medical examination, although it seems strange to us, has been positive.

“It proves the rider is perfectly ready to race. At what percentage, that can’t be told, but he fulfils the rigorous medical protocol for this type of injury.”

Castrol LCR Honda’s Crutchlow also underwent surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday, for a fractured wrist bone, having crashed in the Warm Up and been ruled out of the race due to a head knock.

Rins did not get that far after dropping his Suzuki Ecstar entry in Qualifying, which caused a dislocated shoulder and fracture to the humerus.

“Crutchlow had another crash and fractured his left scaphoid,” added Dr Charte.

“A nail was placed in the fragment that was fractured and he has undergone the medical check-up which we do for this kind of injury, as each injury has its own protocol for examination.

“He’s okay and can race perfectly.

“In the case of Alex Rins, exactly the same. He had a scapolumeral subluxation of the left shoulder with a small fracture to part of the humerus’ head.

“This morning (Thursday, local time) he underwent a nuclear magnetic resonance scan and the edema which was a result of the contusion has gone down ostensibly, and so we did the examination that have to do, and the rider is fit.”

MotoGP has advised that “Marquez is expected to be back on track on Saturday.”

The championship’s sporting regulations require that riders set a lap time no slower than 107 percent of the fastest lap time in any of the four practice sessions in order to make qualifying.