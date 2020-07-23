LATEST

VIDEO: Crowd management for the 104th Indy 500

By

Thursday 23rd July, 2020 - 11:25am

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has released an informative video on how systems and infrastructure will work for next month’s 104th Indianapolis 500.

The event is set to run at approximately 25 percent crowd capacity and all attendees will be required to wear face masks.

The video shows the efforts that are being made in consultation with health experts and city/state officials to protect fans, participants, workforce and the broader community.

