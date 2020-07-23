Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 23.

2015: BJR ‘monitoring’ Gen2 manufacturer interest

Brad Jones says that his team is monitoring manufacturer interest in V8 Supercars’ Gen2 regulations, but will be reluctant to move away from Holden.

2016: Erebus weighs up driver options

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan says his squad will use the mid-season break to work on its driver line-up for the remainder of the season.

2013: Nash keeping faith in ‘unpredictable’ Reynolds

Ford Performance Racing co-owner Rod Nash remains resolute that David Reynolds is closer than ever to scoring his first V8 Supercar victory.

