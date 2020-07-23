LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 23 > View

Ricciardo: Renault is faster than Ferrari > View

Ferrari restructures technical department > View

Supercars wants ‘at least two’ Townsville support categories > View

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Tickford's resort relocation > View

Schwerkolt looks to Stone for Supercars success > View

GALLERY: Tickford Racing at Sea World Resort > View

Tickford Racing move in at Sea World Resort > View

VIDEO: Team 18 moves into Ross Stone Racing workshop > View

Indy 500 crowd reduced to just 25 percent capacity > View

Successful surgery for Marquez > View

Schwerkolt backs Townsville double-header > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 23

ON THIS DAY: July 23

By

Thursday 23rd July, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 23.

2015: BJR ‘monitoring’ Gen2 manufacturer interest

Brad Jones says that his team is monitoring manufacturer interest in V8 Supercars’ Gen2 regulations, but will be reluctant to move away from Holden.

2016: Erebus weighs up driver options

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan says his squad will use the mid-season break to work on its driver line-up for the remainder of the season.

2013: Nash keeping faith in ‘unpredictable’ Reynolds

Ford Performance Racing co-owner Rod Nash remains resolute that David Reynolds is closer than ever to scoring his first V8 Supercar victory.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com