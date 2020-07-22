LATEST

VIDEO: Team 18 moves into Ross Stone Racing workshop

VIDEO: Team 18 moves into Ross Stone Racing workshop

By

Wednesday 22nd July, 2020 - 1:30pm

Watch Team 18 move its two-car operation into the Ross Stone Racing workshop, which features an iconic piece of Supercars history lurking in the background.

More Supercars News

