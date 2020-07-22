Limited spectators allowed for Townsville

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend next month’s Townsville round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

It was today confirmed 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend each day of the event.

“When we come to race at Townsville, we will be having a crowd of up to 10,000 people a day,” confirmed Supercars Chief Operating Officer, Shane Howard.

“It will be great to get crowds back to sport, which is very important.

“We’re really looking forward to Townsville, and obviously the hospitality of that city and getting there to produce some great racing.”

Suggestions this week have linked the Reid Park circuit to hosting back-to-back events, similar to what is set to happen in Darwin in the coming weeks.

There was no confirmation of that, though Howard did reveal Victorian teams will return home following Townsville.

“After Townsville the Victorian teams will go back to Victoria,” Howard confirmed.

“Teams will go back, spend times with their family, obviously regroup in the garage.

“Then it allows time, if New South Wales, if the border’s still shut, then we may need to consider the teams going into quarantine to come back in to do Bathurst at that time.

“But that’s all work in progress. It’s all in line with COVID plan and working with each state government.”

Townsville is set to host Supercars on August 29-30, following on from two events at Hidden Valley.

The first of those is the next round of the championship, the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, on August 8-9.