Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 22.
2012: Hunter-Reay fastest in Edmonton IndyCar qualifying
IndyCar points leader Ryan Hunter-Reay has taken the bonus point for winning pole, but will start the 75-lap Edmonton Indy from 11th due to an engine change heading into the weekend.
2011: Dixon signs as Van Giz’s Surfers team-mate
Scott Dixon has been confirmed as Shane van Gisbergen’s team-mate for the Armor All Gold Coast 600 – but there could be a hitch to the team’s plans.
2010: Kiwi Hartley released from Red Bull duties
Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula Renault 3.5 Series team-mate Brendon Hartley has been axed from the Red Bull Junior Team.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]