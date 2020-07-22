Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 22.

2012: Hunter-Reay fastest in Edmonton IndyCar qualifying

IndyCar points leader Ryan Hunter-Reay has taken the bonus point for winning pole, but will start the 75-lap Edmonton Indy from 11th due to an engine change heading into the weekend.

2011: Dixon signs as Van Giz’s Surfers team-mate

Scott Dixon has been confirmed as Shane van Gisbergen’s team-mate for the Armor All Gold Coast 600 – but there could be a hitch to the team’s plans.

2010: Kiwi Hartley released from Red Bull duties

Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula Renault 3.5 Series team-mate Brendon Hartley has been axed from the Red Bull Junior Team.

