LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 21 > View

Morris outlines keys to revive Supercars team > View

Supercars fuel distributor reveals rush to supply Darwin double > View

Chinese GP set to be cancelled > View

Racing Point has 886 drawings of ‘illegal’ brake ducts > View

Todd Kelly: First pole with Mustang a ‘big surprise’ > View

McLaughlin says tyres had ‘too much influence’ > View

Private funeral for Tauranac ahead of public memorial > View

Supercars considering multiple Townsville events > View

POLL: Are Supercars’ new tyre challenges better for racing? > View

Hamilton: F1 and FIA must do more on diversity drive > View

Miller battled numb hand in Spanish MotoGP > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 21

ON THIS DAY: July 21

By

Tuesday 21st July, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 21.

2017: Fan vote to determine Mostert Sandown livery

The retro livery for Chaz Mostert’s Prodrive Ford at the upcoming Sandown 500 will be put to a fan vote following the launch of an initiative by Supercheap Auto.

2016: Baird: I’ll be like a fish out of water

Craig Baird admits he thought twice about accepting Erebus Motorsport’s offer of a race seat at Ipswich as he prepares for his first Supercars sprint event start in a decade.

2011: Marino Franchitti scores V8 debut with Luff

Marino Franchitti will make his V8 Supercars debut at the Armor All Gold Coast 600 this October.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com