Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 21.

2017: Fan vote to determine Mostert Sandown livery

The retro livery for Chaz Mostert’s Prodrive Ford at the upcoming Sandown 500 will be put to a fan vote following the launch of an initiative by Supercheap Auto.

2016: Baird: I’ll be like a fish out of water

Craig Baird admits he thought twice about accepting Erebus Motorsport’s offer of a race seat at Ipswich as he prepares for his first Supercars sprint event start in a decade.

2011: Marino Franchitti scores V8 debut with Luff

Marino Franchitti will make his V8 Supercars debut at the Armor All Gold Coast 600 this October.

