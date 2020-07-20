Supercars considering multiple Townsville events

Supercars is understood to be considering multiple Townsville events akin to plans it has confirmed for Hidden Valley.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will have two events in Darwin in the weeks prior to its planned visit to North Queensland.

Speedcafe.com had already learned of rumours suggesting it could do the same for Townsville.

A social media post from the State Member for Thuringowa, Aaron Harper, earlier today gives weight to those rumours, referring to ‘rounds of the V8 Supercars’ as a plural.

The Townsville event is currently slated for August 29-30, while events at Hidden Valley have been locked in for August 8-9 and August 15-16.