VIDEO: Tickford celebrates as Le Brocq wins

Watch from Tickford Racing’s inner sanctum as Jack Le Brocq becomes a Virgin Australia Supercars Championship race winner.
The moment @JackLeBrocq took his first @supercars win 🐎@SupercheapAuto | @CastrolRacingAU | @FordAustralia | @FordPerformance #JoinTheStampede | #VASC pic.twitter.com/1tKP3RVdoZ
— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) July 19, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]