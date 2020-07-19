Randle completes sweep of SMP Super2 poles

Thomas Randle remains unbeaten in Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying in 2020 after claiming pole for Race 2 of Round 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Randle, who was penalised before being reinstated to second position after the previous night’s race, was among the last to finish the 15-minute Sunday qualifying session when he clocked a 1:31.5336s.
That was enough for the MW Motorsport driver to usurp Tickford Racing’s Broc Feeney by 0.1124s, making for an identical front row to the day earlier.
Feeney was the first of three rookies on the top four, with local boy Jayden Ojeda taking third in another MWM Altima and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris earning the outside second row berth.
Jaylyn Robotham, who topped the Super3 class in Race 1 of the weekend, had been fastest at the end of the first runs with a 1:32.4950s on his second flyer in his #28 MWM FG Falcon.
That effort left him four tenths clear of outright Race 1 winner Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) at that point, while Round 1 winner Brodie Kostecki (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) was 14th after an off at Moffat Corner.
Kostecki was early out of the blocks for his second run and went to first position with a 1:32.2078s, which stood as fastest until Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore) set a 1:31.9470s.
Feeney then put in a 1:31.6460s in the #5 FGX Falcon just prior to the chequered flag, after which Brown crept back up to third.
He would be shuffled back again, however, by Randle’s 1:31.5336s in Car #16 and Ojeda’s 1:31.9107s, leaving the Erebus Motorsport junior fifth on the grid.
Kostecki wound up sixth, ahead of Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Robotham, and another Super3 driver in Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).
Rounding out the Super2 contingent in 11th through 15th outright respectively were Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson VF Commodore), Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), and Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore).
The second and final 18-lap race of the weekend is due for a start at 13:45 local time/AEST.
Results: Qualifying for Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|16
|Skye Sands / MWM
|Thomas Randle
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:31.5336
|2
|5
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|1:31.6460
|0:00.1124
|3
|31
|Jayco / MWM
|Jayden Ojeda
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:31.9107
|0:00.3771
|4
|10
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:31.9470
|0:00.4134
|5
|999
|Erebus Motorsport
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.1798
|0:00.6462
|6
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.2078
|0:00.6742
|7
|49
|Joss Group
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.2479
|0:00.7143
|8
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|1:32.4253
|0:00.8917
|9
|28
|AusiPack Packaging
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:32.4950
|0:00.9614
|10
|777
|Anderson Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:32.5387
|0:01.0051
|11
|14
|Natural Gas and Water / BJR
|Josh Fife
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.5525
|0:01.0189
|12
|78
|Best Leisure Industries / MWM
|Zak Best
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:32.6529
|0:01.1193
|13
|7
|Anderson Motorsport
|Tyler Everingham
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.8935
|0:01.3599
|14
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.0161
|0:01.4825
|15
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.1840
|0:01.6504
|16
|69
|Dial Before You Gig/Mac Motors
|Jon McCorkindale
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:33.2477
|0:01.9141
|17
|8
|BJR/Boss Air Suspension
|Madeline Stewart
|Holden Commodore VE2
|S3
|1:34.4115
|0:02.8779
|18
|3
|Morcomm Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:34.8915
|0:03.3579
|19
|75
|B Strong Electrical
|Brendan Strong
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:34.9582
|0:03.4246
|20
|66
|Image Racing
|Jack Sipp
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:35.4561
|0:03.9225
|21
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|James Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:35.9826
|0:04.4490
|22
|219
|Masterton Motorsports
|James Masterton
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:37.5364
|0:06.0028
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]