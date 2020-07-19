LATEST

Randle completes sweep of SMP Super2 poles

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 19th July, 2020 - 12:01pm

Thomas Randle

Thomas Randle remains unbeaten in Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying in 2020 after claiming pole for Race 2 of Round 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Randle, who was penalised before being reinstated to second position after the previous night’s race, was among the last to finish the 15-minute Sunday qualifying session when he clocked a 1:31.5336s.

That was enough for the MW Motorsport driver to usurp Tickford Racing’s Broc Feeney by 0.1124s, making for an identical front row to the day earlier.

Feeney was the first of three rookies on the top four, with local boy Jayden Ojeda taking third in another MWM Altima and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris earning the outside second row berth.

Jaylyn Robotham, who topped the Super3 class in Race 1 of the weekend, had been fastest at the end of the first runs with a 1:32.4950s on his second flyer in his #28 MWM FG Falcon.

That effort left him four tenths clear of outright Race 1 winner Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) at that point, while Round 1 winner Brodie Kostecki (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) was 14th after an off at Moffat Corner.

Kostecki was early out of the blocks for his second run and went to first position with a 1:32.2078s, which stood as fastest until Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore) set a 1:31.9470s.

Feeney then put in a 1:31.6460s in the #5 FGX Falcon just prior to the chequered flag, after which Brown crept back up to third.

He would be shuffled back again, however, by Randle’s 1:31.5336s in Car #16 and Ojeda’s 1:31.9107s, leaving the Erebus Motorsport junior fifth on the grid.

Kostecki wound up sixth, ahead of Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Robotham, and another Super3 driver in Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Rounding out the Super2 contingent in 11th through 15th outright respectively were Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson VF Commodore), Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), and Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore).

The second and final 18-lap race of the weekend is due for a start at 13:45 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 16 Skye Sands / MWM Thomas Randle Nissan Altima DS2 1:31.5336  
2 5 Boost Mobile Racing Broc Feeney Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 1:31.6460 0:00.1124
3 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima DS2 1:31.9107 0:00.3771
4 10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:31.9470 0:00.4134
5 999 Erebus Motorsport William Brown Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.1798 0:00.6462
6 38 Eggleston Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.2078 0:00.6742
7 49 Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.2479 0:00.7143
8 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 1:32.4253 0:00.8917
9 28 AusiPack Packaging Jaylyn Robotham Ford Falcon FG S3 1:32.4950 0:00.9614
10 777 Anderson Motorsport Declan Fraser Ford Falcon FG S3 1:32.5387 0:01.0051
11 14 Natural Gas and Water / BJR Josh Fife Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.5525 0:01.0189
12 78 Best Leisure Industries / MWM Zak Best Nissan Altima DS2 1:32.6529 0:01.1193
13 7 Anderson Motorsport Tyler Everingham Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.8935 0:01.3599
14 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.0161 0:01.4825
15 54 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Perkins Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.1840 0:01.6504
16 69 Dial Before You Gig/Mac Motors Jon McCorkindale Ford Falcon FG S3 1:33.2477 0:01.9141
17 8 BJR/Boss Air Suspension Madeline Stewart Holden Commodore VE2 S3 1:34.4115 0:02.8779
18 3 Morcomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE S3 1:34.8915 0:03.3579
19 75 B Strong Electrical Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE S3 1:34.9582 0:03.4246
20 66 Image Racing Jack Sipp Ford Falcon FG S3 1:35.4561 0:03.9225
21 35 Matt Stone Racing James Gomersall Ford Falcon FG S3 1:35.9826 0:04.4490
22 219 Masterton Motorsports James Masterton Holden Commodore VE S3 1:37.5364 0:06.0028

