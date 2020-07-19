LATEST

Perez battled dizziness during qualifying > View

McLaughlin calls for shootout tyre shake-up > View

Holdsworth: Mixed tyre compounds make weekend ‘very difficult’ > View

Lacroix likens tyre strategy challenge to Tortoise and the Hare > View

Drivers declare new ‘awesome’ SMP lights ‘a big step up’ > View

VIDEO: Pagenaud goes last to first in Iowa thriller > View

Hamilton claims Hungarian GP pole as Racing Point stars > View

Quartararo pips Marquez in thrilling Jerez MotoGP qualifying > View

Whincup: Rivals have ‘stepped up’ > View

Holdsworth ‘disappointed’ not to beat McLaughlin at SMP > View

Randle penalty overturned > View

GALLERY: Supercars under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Perez battled dizziness during qualifying

Perez battled dizziness during qualifying

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 19th July, 2020 - 9:46am

Share:

LinkedIn

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has revealed he battled dizziness during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix but still manged to qualify fourth for Racing Point.

He’ll join team-mate Lance Stroll on the second row after an impressive performance from the team.

Perez set just a single timed lap in Qualifying 3, after having his first effort invalidated for running wide at Turn 4.

His ultimate 1:14.545s lap was just under two tenths off Stroll, and a similar gap ahead of Sebastian Vettel in fifth.

“It was a good result for the team but from my side a lot of things happened,” Perez said.

“During qualifying I wasn’t feeling 100 percent, physically. For some reason I started to feel dizzy during the session.

“I’m a bit sore on the neck from yesterday,” he added

“It happened suddenly. My neck hurts a bit but I suddenly started to feel dizzy in some parts of the circuit.

“Even so, with all that, to be fourth is a good result for tomorrow.”

Both Racing Points progressed to the final part of the three-part session after using medium compound tyres during Qualifying 2, offering greater strategic freedoms in the race.

“I think it is a great result for the team,” Perez said.

“We looked good all the way through.

“I’m happy with the team results, and hopefully tomorrow we can put it together in the race and score a lot of points for the team.

“We have a good pace. We are starting with the medium compound so I think that can benefit us tomorrow.”

Third on the grid, Stroll believes the decision to use medium compound tyres in Qualifying 2 was the right call.

All other teams, with the exception of Mercedes, opted for the faster soft compound rubber.

“We’ve had the pace so today was about piecing it all together in Qualifying and it was a great job by the whole team to ensure that we did,” Stroll said.

“It was definitely a gamble to try to make it into Q3 on the medium tyres, but it proved to be the right call.

“We’re in a good position tomorrow to try and score some big points for the team.”

The result for comes as an investigation into Racing Point’s car, dubbed the ‘Pink Mercedes’ continues with the FIA.

Renault submitted a protest of the team’s brake ducts at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix, a move the team branded ‘misconceived and poorly informed’.

An outcome is expected before the British Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

The Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 23:10 AEST this evening.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com