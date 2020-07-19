LATEST

Faultless Newgarden dominates second Iowa IndyCar leg > View

Courtney relishes ‘old school’ fight for podium > View

Percat racks up second win with BJR, McLaughlin nabs podium > View

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Heimgartner praises Kelly crew for breakthrough pole > View

Randle completes sweep of SMP Super2 poles > View

McLaughlin, Heimgartner split Sunday poles at SMP > View

Suspicions remain high over F1 engine legality > View

Perez battled dizziness during qualifying > View

McLaughlin calls for shootout tyre shake-up > View

Holdsworth: Mixed tyre compounds make weekend ‘very difficult’ > View

Lacroix likens tyre strategy challenge to Tortoise and the Hare > View

Home » News » Supercars » Courtney relishes ‘old school’ fight for podium

Courtney relishes ‘old school’ fight for podium

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 19th July, 2020 - 2:12pm

Share:

LinkedIn

James Courtney

James Courtney says he’s had “a blast” despite narrowly missing out on his first podium with Tickford Racing in only his fifth start with the team.

Courtney rose from 15th on the grid to third place with a handful of laps to go after employing an aggressive strategy in Race 11 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

However, as his tyres faded towards the end of the race, Rick Kelly and Scott McLaughlin began to narrow the margin.

A two-second advantage quickly diminished and the fellow Ford Mustang pilots began pressuring the Supercars veteran for the final place on the podium.

It looked as though Courtney had done enough on the final lap, however, a strong exit out of the final corner for McLaughlin – who had just dispatched Rick Kelly – saw the Kiwi steal third place.

Recounting the final few laps of the race, Courtney said he did everything he could to hold on to the place.

“It was tough, I could see those guys coming,” said Courtney, who finished fourth.

“Scott pitted a little bit later, so a little bit fresher tyres and that thing is pretty speedy.

“I was hoping Rick was going to hold him up a bit more. It was a good battle the last couple of laps.

“I was propping them pretty hard and a bit of old-school race craft had to come in and really think about what you were doing to try position the car.

“I did everything I could. As I got in he came out and had a way better drive, got beside me.

“I tried to get the side draft again to get back past him, but yeah, we didn’t win that race.

“It was good fun. Thanks to everyone at Boost Mobile and Tickford, it’s been a blast.”

After a tumultuous start to the 2020 season that saw him depart Team Sydney after just one race, Courtney said he’s relishing his return to the Supercars Championship with the Tickford Racing team.

Courtney said he hopes the fourth place finish is the catalyst to more success.

“It’s good to be able to race hard and aggressive with those guys, but also, you’ve got the respect that they’re not going to just fence you,” he said.

“It was good fun. Thanks again to everyone at Tickford. It’s been a huge learning curve.

“I’m having a blast and hopefully it’s not long until we have this Boost Mobile thing up the front more often.”

Courtney concludes the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint with Race 12 at 14:50 local time/AEST and will start from 18th.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com