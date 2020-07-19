LATEST

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Suspicions remain high over F1 engine legality > View

Perez battled dizziness during qualifying > View

McLaughlin calls for shootout tyre shake-up > View

Holdsworth: Mixed tyre compounds make weekend ‘very difficult’ > View

Lacroix likens tyre strategy challenge to Tortoise and the Hare > View

Drivers declare new ‘awesome’ SMP lights ‘a big step up’ > View

VIDEO: Pagenaud goes last to first in Iowa thriller > View

Hamilton claims Hungarian GP pole as Racing Point stars > View

Quartararo pips Marquez in thrilling Jerez MotoGP qualifying > View

Whincup: Rivals have ‘stepped up’ > View

Holdsworth ‘disappointed’ not to beat McLaughlin at SMP > View

SUPERCARS: Click here for live updates from the Sydney SuperSprint

Home » Features » Live Updates » Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park

By

Sunday 19th July, 2020 - 10:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live updates of the Supercars Championship from Sydney Motorsport Park, presented by Castrol.

Submit your questions (via ‘comment’ next to the LIVE icon below) on Live Updates for the expert Speedcafe.com panel to answer.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com