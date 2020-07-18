Ojeda fastest in opening Super2 practice

Rookie Jayden Ojeda has topped Practice 1 for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park in an MW Motorsport one-two.
Almost all of the 23 drivers, including 10 in the Super3 class, set their fastest laps on their first proper runs in the 40-minute session.
Ojeda wheeled the #31 Altima to a 1:31.7105s on his second timed lap, edging team-mate Thomas Randle’s (#16 Altima) 1:31.8124s by 0.1019s.
Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) was just over another tenth further back on a 1:31.9154s, while Broc Feeney ran slightly off-sequence in clocking a personal best of 1:32.1414s in the #5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon.
Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson Motorsport VF Commodore) was almost eight tenths further from the pace in fifth position in his return to Super2.
Rounding out the top 10 were Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), and series leader Brodie Kostecki (#38 EMS VF Commodore).
Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) finished quickest of the Super3 contingent in 11th outright with a 1:33.6705s, one position clear of Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 rookie Angelo Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore).
The session ran uninterrupted, although Brown was warned late in the piece for speeding in pit lane.
Practice 2, another 40-minute hit-out, is due to commence at 12:30 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|31
|Jayco / MWM
|Jayden Ojeda
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:31.7105
|2
|16
|Skye Sands / MWM
|Thomas Randle
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:31.8124
|0:00.1019
|3
|999
|Erebus Motorsport
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:31.9154
|0:00.2049
|4
|5
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|1:32.1414
|0:00.4309
|5
|7
|Anderson Motorsport
|Tyler Everingham
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:32.9295
|0:01.2190
|6
|49
|Joss Group
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.0206
|0:01.3101
|7
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.0492
|0:01.3387
|8
|14
|Natural Gas and Water / BJR
|Josh Fife
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.2946
|0:01.5841
|9
|78
|Best Leisure Industries / MWM
|Zak Best
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|1:33.4762
|0:01.7657
|10
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.5576
|0:01.8471
|11
|777
|Anderson Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:33.6705
|0:01.9600
|12
|10
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:33.9527
|0:02.2422
|13
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|1:34.0610
|0:02.3505
|14
|69
|Dial Before You Gig/Mac Motors
|Jon McCorkindale
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:34.1687
|0:02.4582
|15
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|1:34.4070
|0:02.6965
|16
|28
|AusiPack Packaging
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:34.6549
|0:02.9444
|17
|8
|BJR/Boss Air Suspension
|Madeline Stewart
|Holden Commodore VE2
|S3
|1:36.4710
|0:04.7605
|18
|66
|Image Racing
|Jack Sipp
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:37.3725
|0:05.6620
|19
|75
|B Strong Electrical
|Brendan Strong
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:37.8505
|0:06.1400
|20
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|James Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|1:37.9539
|0:06.2434
|21
|3
|Morcomm Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:38.2380
|0:06.5275
|22
|17
|TF Maintenance
|Jason Foley
|Ford Falcon BF
|S3
|1:39.8727
|0:08.1622
|23
|219
|Masterton Motorsports
|James Masterton
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|1:41.6170
|0:09.9065
