Ojeda fastest in opening Super2 practice

Ojeda fastest in opening Super2 practice

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 18th July, 2020 - 11:00am

Rookie Jayden Ojeda has topped Practice 1 for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park in an MW Motorsport one-two.

Almost all of the 23 drivers, including 10 in the Super3 class, set their fastest laps on their first proper runs in the 40-minute session.

Ojeda wheeled the #31 Altima to a 1:31.7105s on his second timed lap, edging team-mate Thomas Randle’s (#16 Altima) 1:31.8124s by 0.1019s.

Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) was just over another tenth further back on a 1:31.9154s, while Broc Feeney ran slightly off-sequence in clocking a personal best of 1:32.1414s in the #5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon.

Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson Motorsport VF Commodore) was almost eight tenths further from the pace in fifth position in his return to Super2.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), and series leader Brodie Kostecki (#38 EMS VF Commodore).

Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) finished quickest of the Super3 contingent in 11th outright with a 1:33.6705s, one position clear of Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 rookie Angelo Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore).

The session ran uninterrupted, although Brown was warned late in the piece for speeding in pit lane.

Practice 2, another 40-minute hit-out, is due to commence at 12:30 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima DS2 1:31.7105
2 16 Skye Sands / MWM Thomas Randle Nissan Altima DS2 1:31.8124 0:00.1019
3 999 Erebus Motorsport William Brown Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:31.9154 0:00.2049
4 5 Boost Mobile Racing Broc Feeney Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 1:32.1414 0:00.4309
5 7 Anderson Motorsport Tyler Everingham Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:32.9295 0:01.2190
6 49 Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.0206 0:01.3101
7 54 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Perkins Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.0492 0:01.3387
8 14 Natural Gas and Water / BJR Josh Fife Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.2946 0:01.5841
9 78 Best Leisure Industries / MWM Zak Best Nissan Altima DS2 1:33.4762 0:01.7657
10 38 Eggleston Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.5576 0:01.8471
11 777 Anderson Motorsport Declan Fraser Ford Falcon FG S3 1:33.6705 0:01.9600
12 10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:33.9527 0:02.2422
13 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 1:34.0610 0:02.3505
14 69 Dial Before You Gig/Mac Motors Jon McCorkindale Ford Falcon FG S3 1:34.1687 0:02.4582
15 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF DS2 1:34.4070 0:02.6965
16 28 AusiPack Packaging Jaylyn Robotham Ford Falcon FG S3 1:34.6549 0:02.9444
17 8 BJR/Boss Air Suspension Madeline Stewart Holden Commodore VE2 S3 1:36.4710 0:04.7605
18 66 Image Racing Jack Sipp Ford Falcon FG S3 1:37.3725 0:05.6620
19 75 B Strong Electrical Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE S3 1:37.8505 0:06.1400
20 35 Matt Stone Racing James Gomersall Ford Falcon FG S3 1:37.9539 0:06.2434
21 3 Morcomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE S3 1:38.2380 0:06.5275
22 17 TF Maintenance Jason Foley Ford Falcon BF S3 1:39.8727 0:08.1622
23 219 Masterton Motorsports James Masterton Holden Commodore VE S3 1:41.6170 0:09.9065

