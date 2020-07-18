Ojeda fastest in opening Super2 practice

Rookie Jayden Ojeda has topped Practice 1 for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park in an MW Motorsport one-two.

Almost all of the 23 drivers, including 10 in the Super3 class, set their fastest laps on their first proper runs in the 40-minute session.

Ojeda wheeled the #31 Altima to a 1:31.7105s on his second timed lap, edging team-mate Thomas Randle’s (#16 Altima) 1:31.8124s by 0.1019s.

Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) was just over another tenth further back on a 1:31.9154s, while Broc Feeney ran slightly off-sequence in clocking a personal best of 1:32.1414s in the #5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon.

Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson Motorsport VF Commodore) was almost eight tenths further from the pace in fifth position in his return to Super2.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), and series leader Brodie Kostecki (#38 EMS VF Commodore).

Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) finished quickest of the Super3 contingent in 11th outright with a 1:33.6705s, one position clear of Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 rookie Angelo Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore).

The session ran uninterrupted, although Brown was warned late in the piece for speeding in pit lane.

Practice 2, another 40-minute hit-out, is due to commence at 12:30 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 1