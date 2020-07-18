LATEST

Supercars confirms Darwin doubleheader > View

Van Gisbergen snatches top spot in Practice 2 > View

Pagenaud completes last-to-first IndyCar comeback at Iowa > View

Brown beats Feeney in Super2 Practice 2 > View

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View

McVean misses Sydney, Ryan to engineer Reynolds > View

McLaughlin sets pace in Practice 1 at SMP > View

Jones fastest in SMP Rookie Practice > View

Ojeda fastest in opening Super2 practice > View

WAU to set up shop with Movie World, Sea World stuntmen > View

MotoE bike damaged by fire at Jerez > View

FIA announces two F1 COVID-19 positives > View

SUPERCARS: Click here for live updates from the Sydney SuperSprint

Home » News » Formula 1 » Motorsport world pays tribute to Tauranac

Motorsport world pays tribute to Tauranac

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 18th July, 2020 - 1:07am

Share:

LinkedIn

Ron Tauranac

The motorsport world has shared its condolences and memories of Ron Tauranac following the legendary designer’s death on

The 95-year-old was responsible for the design of the Formula 1 championship winning Brabhams, and played a largely unacknowledged but instrumental role in the success of Cooper in the 1960 world title winning campaign.

He was also the man behind Ralt, designing and producing cars for junior formulae that launched careers such as Nelson Piquet, Keke Rosberg, and Ayrton Senna.

Sam Michael, former Williams F1 Technical Director

“Ron had a significant impact on motorsport globally, from F1 to national competition. His pragmatic approach to race car design influenced my own thinking, and I know that of Patrick Head, Ron Dennis, Neil Trundle and countless others in pitlanes around the world.

“Ron was the ‘racers racer’ in the truest sense. I remember racing him in rental cars around Monza in the Jordan-Honda days, and watching him still drawing hill climb cars in Bondi well into his 80s. Ron, what a great life and you’ll be missed.”

 

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com