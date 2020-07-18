LATEST

McLaughlin sets pace in Practice 1 at SMP

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 18th July, 2020 - 12:28pm

Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin has set the pace in a first practice session for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint which was heavily influenced by tyre experimentation.

With both compounds in play across this weekend’s three 32-lap Virgin Australia Supercars Championship races, approaches to the 30-minute hit-out were varied through the 24-car field.

McLaughlin wheeled the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang to a 1:28.9761s on his first flying lap, with soft tyres on, and he was almost half a second clear of the field until the last two minutes.

It was then that Anton De Pasquale, who had run initially on hard tyres, laid down a 1:19.1882s in the #99 Penrite ZB Commodore, and Fabian Coulthard (#12 Mustang) moved into third with a 1:19.3727s in the second of the DJR Team Penske entries.

Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore), who ran only hards in the preceding Rookie Practice session, was next-best with a 1:29.4514s on his first flyer, while Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) was a late mover to fifth.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team split its two drivers, with Jamie Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) setting a best of 1:29.5115s on soft tyres that left him sixth but Shane van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) propping up the timesheet having run on hard tyres.

Rounding out the top 10 were Rick Kelly (#15 Castrol Mustang), Macauley Jones (#3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore), Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore), and Todd Hazelwood (#14 Brut ZB Commodore).

Nick Percat (#8 Dunlop Super Dealer ZB Commodore) was initially fastest of those on hard tyres with a 1:31.2095s on his first run, although timing suggested that rookie Zane Goddard (#34 Unit ZB Commodore) bettered that with a 1:30.4702s.

McLaughlin’s personal best after a switch to hard tyres was a 1:31.1784s.

Goddard’s Matt Stone Racing team-mate, Garry Jacobson, had an unfortunate start to the session when he had to pull off due to the bonnet flying up on the #35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore.

That mishap brought about a red flag just as drivers had started their first timed laps but would be the only interruption to proceedings, which were run in sunny conditions.

A second half-hour practice session will be held from 13:30 local time/AEST.

Results to follow

