Jones fastest in SMP Rookie Practice

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 18th July, 2020 - 11:38am

Macauley Jones pic: Macauley Jones Facebook

Macauley Jones has topped practice for rookie and second-year Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers at Sydney Motorsport Park by over a second.

Jones’ 1:30.0797s effort with the chequered flag out put the #3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore on top by 1.0692s over the other Brad Jones Racing entry in the session, piloted by Jack Smith.

The latter had improved twice during his second run, with his very best a 1:31.1489s in the #4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore.

According to timing, both of the BJR cars clocked their fastest laps on soft compound tyres, and the rest on hards.

Best of the latter group was Chris Pither, the Team Sydney driver having set a 1:31.3061s in his first run in the #22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore.

Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) was fourth, ahead of the first Matt Stone Racing entry of Garry Jacobson (#35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore).

Zane Goddard (#34 Unit ZB Commodore) made his return in the other MSR car, which Jake Kostecki drove three weeks ago, and ended up 3.3656s off the pace in sixth.

The first full-field practice session at the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, scheduled for 30 minutes duration, will start at 11:45 local time/AEST.

Results: Rookie Practice

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:30.0797  
2 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.1489 0:01.0692
3 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.3061 0:01.2264
4 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.7068 0:01.6271
5 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.8282 0:01.7485
6 34 UNIT Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:33.4453 0:03.3656

