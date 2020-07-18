View a selection of images of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship under lights at the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.
GALLERY: Supercars under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park > View
McLaughlin leads Holdsworth home in Race 10 > View
Williams has 'delivered' on its promise to improve > View
Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View
Brown wins as Super2 title rivals suffer blows > View
Brabham: we’ve lost one of the legends > View
McLaughlin takes pole for Race 10 with qualifying record > View
Williams confirms Russell and Latifi for 2021 > View
Randle on pole again in Super2 > View
Supercars confirms Darwin doubleheader > View
Van Gisbergen snatches top spot in Practice 2 > View
Pagenaud completes last-to-first IndyCar comeback at Iowa > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]