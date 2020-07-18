Brown beats Feeney in Super2 Practice 2

Will Brown has gone fastest in Practice 2 for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, ahead of Broc Feeney.

The Erebus Motorsport junior, fielded in the second tier by Image Racing, ended up just over a quarter of a second clear of Tickford Racing’s newly announced Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 co-driver in the 40-minute session.

MW Motorsport’s Zak Best made it rookies second and third, while Adelaide race winners Thomas Randle (#16 MWM Altima) and Brodie Kostecki (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) finished 11th and 14th respectively.

Feeney was fastest initially with a 1:33.9385s on his first timed lap in the #5 Tickford FGX Falcon, just ahead of Randle.

Angelo Mouzouris gradually worked his way to the top of the timing screen during his second run, when he set a 1:33.0824s in the #10 Triple Eight Race Engineering VF Commodore.

Tyler Everingham (#7 Anderson Motorsport VF Commodore) moved the benchmark to a 1:32.7989s with just over 15 minutes of the 40-minute session remaining, shortly after Jon McCorkindale (#69 Mac Motorsport FG Falcon) had elevated himself to third outright and first of the Super3 contingent.

Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), who had been off or near to on two occasions at Bond Bend (Turn 2), clocked a 1:32.7874s with just over five minutes remaining.

Feeney then did back-to-back fastest laps, his latter a 1:32.4364s, and was fastest at the time to the first sector on his following tour before the time went away and he put his cue in the rack.

There was enough time, however, for Brown to leap from 14th with a 1:31.1827s in the #999 VF Commodore just prior to the chequered flag.

Everingham was therefore shuffled back to fourth and Mouzouris to fifth, last of those within a second of Brown.

Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), and Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore) filled sixth through eighth, ahead of a pair of Super3 competitors.

McCorkindale did not venture out again after his 1:33.6199s but that was good enough to top the class in ninth outright, just ahead of debutant Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Randle was 1.8318s off the pace and Kostecki 2.1557s although they did not appear to chase a headline time in the latter stages.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend is scheduled for a start at 14:40 local time/AEST.

