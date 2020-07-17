LATEST

VIDEO: Kelly reflects on New South Wales border dash

Friday 17th July, 2020 - 1:07pm

Rick Kelly reflects on the “most disruptive” period in Supercars history due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw Victorian-based Supercars teams dash for the New South Wales border last week.

