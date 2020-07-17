Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes full on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.
GALLERY: Sydney Motorsport Park under new lights > View
Legendary F1 designer Ron Tauranac passes away > View
R&J Batteries Event Guide: Sydney SuperSprint > View
VIDEO: Kelly reflects on New South Wales border dash > View
Chahdas taking two Falcons to SMP > View
Supercars teams return negative COVID-19 results > View
Hazelwood gets added support for Sydney > View
Quartararo penalty stands after appeal rejected > View
Randle treating SMP as final Super2 round > View
Doctors set to bring Zanardi out of induced coma > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]