Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 17.

2017: Newgarden wins, Power fails to finish in Toronto

Josef Newgarden has won the Honda Indy Toronto while Will Power managed to limp through only one lap after a hit with Scott Dixon.

2016: Dominant Marquez claims German GP pole

Marc Marquez claimed yet another pole position at the German Grand Prix as Jorge Lorenzo crashed twice in qualifying.

2015: V8 Supercars to test three new tyre compounds

V8 Supercars will test three new tyre compounds next month as the category assesses ways it can improve the racing in 2016.

