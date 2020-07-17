LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 17

Friday 17th July, 2020

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 17.

2017:  Newgarden wins, Power fails to finish in Toronto

Josef Newgarden has won the Honda Indy Toronto while Will Power managed to limp through only one lap after a hit with Scott Dixon.

2016: Dominant Marquez claims German GP pole

Marc Marquez claimed yet another pole position at the German Grand Prix as Jorge Lorenzo crashed twice in qualifying.

2015: V8 Supercars to test three new tyre compounds

V8 Supercars will test three new tyre compounds next month as the category assesses ways it can improve the racing in 2016.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

