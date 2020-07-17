Hazelwood gets added support for Sydney

A galvanised Todd Hazelwood will have added support from R&J Batteries at this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

Now in his third season of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Hazelwood looked on course for a possible podium until an anti-roll bar failure in the final race of Round 3.

After a strong showing last month saw him claim his first top 10 of the season, the 24-year-old said he is looking forward to his second crack at success this weekend.

“I’m so pumped to have another round at SMP and very thankful for the support from our new team sponsors, R&J Batteries and Black Duck on the #14 Commodore,” said Hazelwood.

“We narrowly missed out on a podium last round so I’m excited to put in another strong performance this weekend.

“The Supercars under lights are just something else and I’m really looking forward to the twilight race, plus having fans back on track too, it’s going to make for an epic weekend of racing.”

After last month’s efforts, R&J Batteries have put their backing behind Hazelwood at the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

“R&J Batteries has had a long association with motorsport,” said Ray Robson, Managing Director of R&J Batteries.

“I’m excited about being involved with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with Brad and the team at BJR.

“Delivering an outstanding service each and every time is the key to our business, just like the expectation BJR has each time they’re on track.

“Just like BJR I am proud that our business is located in a regional area.

“I’m excited that R&J Batteries can play a small part in helping Brad and the whole team achieve yet more success on the race track.”

Practice 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park gets underway at 11:45 local time/AEST on Saturday.