LATEST

Jessica Dane named in nine-strong ARG TV line-up > View

VIDEO: Courtney and Feeney join forces for Bathurst 1000 > View

Cassidy lands Formula E seat > View

Feeney to make Bathurst 1000 debut with Courtney > View

Winterbottom acknowledges toll of move on families > View

Kiwi Erebus junior hopeful of still contesting Super3 > View

VIDEO: Winterbottom and Pye in tyre changing challenge > View

Teenager to become S5000’s youngest driver > View

Schenken to miss Supercars at Sydney, Taylor steps in > View

Supercars discussing options with NT authorities > View

Supercars facing new challenge due to NT’s Sydney hotspot declaration > View

No general admission tickets for Sydney SuperSprint > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Courtney and Feeney join forces for Bathurst 1000

VIDEO: Courtney and Feeney join forces for Bathurst 1000

By

Thursday 16th July, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

James Courtney and Broc Feeney preview this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 where the Super3 Series title winner will make his Supercars debut.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com