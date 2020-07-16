LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 16

Thursday 16th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 16.

2013: Johnson set for first Mercedes test

Steven Johnson will take to the wheel of an Erebus Motorsport Mercedes V8 Supercar for the first time today as part of a multi-team test at Queensland Raceway.

2017: Hamilton cruises to British GP victory

Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth British Grand Prix victory after a dominant drive at Silverstone.

2014: Rosberg signs multi-year Mercedes deal

Formula 1 world championship leader Nico Rosberg has signed a new multi-year deal to remain at the Mercedes F1 Team.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

