Cassidy lands Formula E seat

Nick Cassidy will race in next year’s FIA Formula E Championship, with Envision Virgin Racing.

The 25-year-old New Zealander, who has carved out a highly successful career in Japan across multiple categories, has inked a multi-year deal with the Silverstone-based team.

The call-up comes after Cassidy drove for Envision Virgin in this year’s Marrakech rookie test, when he topped the timesheets convincingly with track record pace.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” he said.

“The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great set-up and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the rookie test back in March.

“All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world, so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.

“Racing in Japan has been an amazing experience and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve so much in a short space of time, but I feel it’s now time for the next challenge in my career and I’m very much looking forward to doing that with Envision Virgin Racing and Formula E.”

Envision Virgin Racing Managing Director Sylvain Filippi added, “As a team, it is always important to look ahead to ensure our long-term success.

“In Nick we know we have a very ambitious, capable driver with raw talent, speed and race craft, as well as an impressive track record for his age.

“Moving to become a (FIA) world championship next season, we know Formula E is going to be as competitive as ever, but from his short time with us we are confident – together with Robin Frijns – we have two drivers that can compete at the sharp end to win championships.”

Cassidy has titles in Japanese Formula 3, Super GT, and Super Formula to his name.

He will replace Sam Bird in the Envision Virgin line-up, with the Briton on his way to Jaguar Racing.

What is technically the 2020/21 Formula E season is set to begin in January next year, while the 2019/20 campaign concludes with six races in nine days in Berlin next month.