Tickets on sale for Bathurst International

Tickets have gone on sale for the event which will see the debut of TCR Australia and S5000 at Mount Panorama, the Bathurst International.

TCR and the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will be among a total of 10 categories for the inaugural event, which will be held from November 12-15.

Tickets are available for trackside spectators, camping, and corporate hospitality, with a four-day pass priced at $75.

Children under 12 years of age may enter free, while a general admission ticket gives free access to the grandstand on the main straight.

Thursday is also free, although spectators will need to be in possession of a valid ticket in order to enter the circuit that day.

Should spectators ultimately not be allowed to attend due to COVID-19, the Australian Racing Group will refund tickets in full.

The pandemic has, however, seen the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour added to the Bathurst International after it was held over from its customary Easter date.

Also on the bill this November are Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, the Holden Bathurst Revival, the National Trans Am Series, Heritage Touring Cars, MRF Excel Challenge, and Radical Australia.

“This is a momentous day for the Australian Racing Group, with tickets going on sale for the Bathurst International, and confirmation of the huge race card for the event,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“Never before have we seen such a substantial list of racing categories, offering any motorsport fan from Australia, or worldwide, something that will get them excited.

“From Australia’s fastest cars, the S5000s, to our own turbo-charged touring cars, the prestigious 6 Hour battle and a plethora of real racing categories, the Bathurst International is positioned as a must-do event for competitors and fans alike.

“2020 has been a year that we are unlikely to forget, and the ARG team is working hard to ensure that the inaugural Bathurst International is an event that will give everyone some excitement and enjoyment in these challenging times.”

Bathurst Mayor, Cr Bobby Bourke, added, “The Bathurst International will bring a diverse mix of racing action to the iconic Mount Panorama circuit and we are looking forward to the new, fifth event at Bathurst.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, while the event will be telecast on the Seven Network and its 7plus streaming service.

Bathurst International: All series/races/categories

VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship

carsales TCR Australia Series

National Trans Am Series

Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters

Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Radical Australia

Heritage Touring Cars

MRF Excel Challenge

Holden Bathurst Revival