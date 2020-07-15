Supercars discussing options with NT authorities

LATEST

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 15th July, 2020 - 1:32pm

Hidden Valley Raceway will host the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown on August 8-9

Supercars says it is in discussions with authorities after the Northern Territory designated greater metropolitan Sydney a hotspot.

Under the territory’s coronavirus restrictions, anyone who has been in a designated hot spot wishing to enter the Northern Territory must conduct a 14-day quarantine their own expense.

The Northern Territory has designated 30 hotspot locations, including the local government area of Blacktown in which Sydney Motorsport Park is located.

Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United have based themselves out of Sydney Motorsport Park since last week’s border dash.

Kelly Racing was based out of a family farm north of Mildura but has since relocated to the western Sydney circuit in anticipation of this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

DJR Team Penske, Triple Eight Race Engineering, and Matt Stone Racing will leave Queensland for New South Wales this week.

“Supercars is aware of the latest developments and have been in conversations with Northern Territory authorities and NT Health regarding all possible options for the category,” a Supercars spokesperson said.

“Supercars will provide an update on any possible changes to the Darwin event in due course.

“The focus for now is on delivering a world-class event under lights and in front of fans in Sydney this weekend.”

Round 6 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, is set to take place on August 8-9 at Hidden Valley Raceway.

