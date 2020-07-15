Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 15.
2015: Prodrive domination re-fires V8 aero debate
Debate over aerodynamic parity reached new heights at the Castrol Edge Townsville 400 as Prodrive’s new FG X Fords strengthened their grip on the V8 Supercars Championship.
2018: The Grand Tour test driver pushing for Supercars run
The test driver from hit motoring show The Grand Tour is actively pursuing an opportunity to build a future career racing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.
2011: Sandown to be safer with new improvements
Sandown will be a safer circuit when the V8 Supercars return to the Melbourne track in November.
