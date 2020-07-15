LATEST

No general admission tickets for Sydney SuperSprint > View

Ricciardo: Renault needs to ‘show where we deserve to be’ > View

Tickets on sale for Bathurst International > View

Report: Vettel in talks with Aston Martin F1 team > View

McLaughlin: Tyre strategy could see drivers ‘go for glory’ > View

NSW Deputy Premier muses about AGP in Newcastle > View

COVID-19, $525 million budget hole to factor in NZ's Supercars talks > View

Super2 and Super3 teams forced to move hotel after COVID scare > View

Wakefield Park seeking FIA licence for possible Supercars event > View

Noonan joins Fox Sports line-up for Sydney > View

Adelaide 500 edging towards contract renewal > View

COVID hotspots identified near Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Home » News » Supercars » No general admission tickets for Sydney SuperSprint

No general admission tickets for Sydney SuperSprint

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 15th July, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

There will be no general admission attendance at the Sydney SuperSprint

Supercars has confirmed no further general admission or additional grandstand seating will be available for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

The news comes just three days out from the event at Sydney Motorsport Park, which will see limited attendance restricted to the front straight grandstand.

Supercars had initially earmarked plans for general admission attendance as well as park-and-view options following the initial release of grandstand tickets.

The decisions comes after consultation with the relevant health authorities who made recommendations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Supercars wishes to inform fans that no additional seating or admission will be offered for this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint,” a Supercars spokesperson said.

“We understand that fans may be disappointed that additional ticketing options are not available, but limited Grandstand seats are still available for Sunday’s action, only through Ticketek.

“All of the action will be available to watch ad free on Fox Sports and Kayo, with highlights on Network 10.”

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship takes place on July 18-19 and will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com