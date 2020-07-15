No general admission tickets for Sydney SuperSprint

Supercars has confirmed no further general admission or additional grandstand seating will be available for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

The news comes just three days out from the event at Sydney Motorsport Park, which will see limited attendance restricted to the front straight grandstand.

Supercars had initially earmarked plans for general admission attendance as well as park-and-view options following the initial release of grandstand tickets.

The decisions comes after consultation with the relevant health authorities who made recommendations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Supercars wishes to inform fans that no additional seating or admission will be offered for this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint,” a Supercars spokesperson said.

“We understand that fans may be disappointed that additional ticketing options are not available, but limited Grandstand seats are still available for Sunday’s action, only through Ticketek.

“All of the action will be available to watch ad free on Fox Sports and Kayo, with highlights on Network 10.”

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship takes place on July 18-19 and will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.