Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 14.

2018: Marquez denies Petrucci maiden pole in Germany

Marc Marquez has broken the track record to deny Danilo Petrucci a first ever MotoGP pole in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

2015: Jones set for Ipswich return after health scare

Andrew Jones is set to resume his Dunlop Series campaign at Queensland Raceway later this month after being forced to withdraw from the Castrol Edge Townsville 400 due to health reasons.

2010: Richards looks where future fits best

Steve Richards won’t say that his V8 Supercars career is at a crossroads, but knows he needs to sort his future sooner rather than later.

