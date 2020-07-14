LATEST

Supercars mandates COVID-19 testing > View

ON THIS DAY: July 14 > View

McLaughlin could break Brock record in Sydney > View

Racing Point blasts Renault's 'misconceived and poorly informed' protest > View

Brawn predicts F1 will see positive COVID-19 result > View

Edwards: Interstate move brings big financial, social cost > View

Morbidelli re-signs with SRT > View

Honda confirms Espargaro, shifts Alex Marquez to LCR > View

Erebus Motorsport fabricator completes 14-day quarantine > View

WAU helps hamstrung Supercars, Super2 teams > View

POLL: Should Supercars still pursue Camaro for Gen3? > View

Rivals slam ‘desperate’ Power > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 14

ON THIS DAY: July 14

By

Tuesday 14th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 14.

2018: Marquez denies Petrucci maiden pole in Germany

Marc Marquez has broken the track record to deny Danilo Petrucci a first ever MotoGP pole in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

2015: Jones set for Ipswich return after health scare

Andrew Jones is set to resume his Dunlop Series campaign at Queensland Raceway later this month after being forced to withdraw from the Castrol Edge Townsville 400 due to health reasons.

2010: Richards looks where future fits best

Steve Richards won’t say that his V8 Supercars career is at a crossroads, but knows he needs to sort his future sooner rather than later.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com