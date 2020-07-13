Highlights of Felix Rosenqvist’s first IndyCar victory, in the second race of the Road America double-header.
VIDEO: Road America IndyCar Race 2 highlights > View
Rosenqvist beats O’Ward, more drama for Power > View
Ricciardo left frustrated by late Stroll move > View
Renault lodges technical protest against Racing Point > View
Leclerc apologetic for taking out Vettel > View
Stroll escapes penalty for lunge on Ricciardo > View
Hamilton dominates Styrian GP amid Ferrari disaster > View
Power: ‘I don’t know what to do any more’ > View
VIDEO: Road America IndyCar Race 1 highlights > View
MECHANIC: Wally Storey, four decades in > View
REVIEW: Brock: Over the Top > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]