Supercars teams will be required to wear medical standard face masks in the pit lane at this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

Teams have also been encouraged to wear face masks in all other parts of the Sydney Motorsport Park precinct.

Supercars has also confirmed teams will now be allowed an additional non-performance crew member, taking their crew limit to 14 members per two-car team.

The non-performance person must remain with the team in their allocated garage and transporter area at all times.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, Supercars will operate a curfew. Pre-event preparations will be allowed from 09:00 to 21:00 local time/AEST on Friday.

The circuit will open on Saturday at 07:40 and will be closed two hours after the conclusion of parc ferme, which is estimated to be around 22:00.

Teams will be allowed into the circuit from 06:40 on Sunday and have to leave shortly after the completion of the final race.

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, takes place on July 18-19.

Supercars mandates face mask use for Sydney