Rosenqvist beats O’Ward, more drama for Power

Monday 13th July, 2020 - 10:17am

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist has won the second race of IndyCar’s Road America double-header by passing Pato O’Ward on the penultimate lap, as Will Power had another dramatic day.

While Chip Ganassi Racing is now four from four to start 2020, Scott Dixon’s winning streak came to an end with a finish of 12th.

Power was one spot better after an eventful afternoon, including two incidents and separate off in the first five laps.

O’Ward (McLaren SP) qualified on pole and led the field away from Colton Herta (Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport) and Alex Palou (Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh), but there was carnage behind that led to a Caution almost immediately.

Power tagged Ryan Hunter-Reay, whose #28 Andretti Autosport car went across the nose of Car #12 and into the wall as they reached the first corner, then made side-to-side contact with Graham Rahal as he moved for fifth at Turn 3.

Rahal also ended up with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry bouncing off a wall given that the initial hit led to another, from Rosenqvist, as the Caution was called.

Power was put to the back for the Lap 5 restart as punishment for avoidable contact, elevating Rosenqvist to fifth, just behind Dixon.

There was another Caution after a lap due to Power running off at Turn 13 and, despite bouncing through the infield and having to have his car refired, he managed to stay on the lead lap.

Palou passed Herta for second upon the second restart, with the top five then unchanged until Herta and Dixon pitted on Lap 12.

By the time the cycle had completed on Lap 23, O’Ward was back in front, Rosenqvist had not long passed Palou on the road for second, Alexander Rossi was fourth, and Herta held fifth.

Dixon, who had a slow stop, had passed Rossi when the Andretti Autosport driver was on cold tyres but could not keep him behind and sat sixth, with Power 17th.

However, having just ceded that sixth position to Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing), Dixon was back into the lane for his second stop on Lap 24.

O’Ward was about four seconds up on Rosenqvist when he pitted on Lap 28, and the Swede peeled off a lap later, at which time he resumed in second position.

Rossi emerged third, with Herta an effective fourth from Ericsson and Dixon.

Ericsson took fourth from Herta as the final pit stops kicked off, with Dixon stalling when he tried to exit his box.

Rosenqvist started the run home five seconds in arrears of O’Ward, but had caught the McLaren SP driver on the penultimate of 55 laps and made the pass at Turn 6.

He went on to take his first IndyCar win, and deny O’Ward the same, by almost three seconds, with Rossi, Ericsson, and Herta filling third through fifth for the final stint.

Rounding out the top 10 were Santino Ferrucci (Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan), Palou, Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), and Charlie Kimball (AJ Foyt Racing).

Power stretched to only two more stops in 50 laps after two in the first five as he took 11th, and Dixon got back to 12th from as low as 19th after his final stop.

The New Zealander continues to lead the series by a reduced, 54-point margin over Herta.

Another double-header will be held at Iowa this coming weekend (July 17-18, local time).

CLICK HERE for highlights

Results: Race 4, Road America

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Race time/Split Pit stops Status Grid pos
1 10 Felix Rosenqvist D/H/F 1:51:22.0391 3 Running 7
2 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F +2.8699 3 Running 1
3 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F +8.6165 3 Running 10
4 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F +14.2233 3 Running 16
5 88 Colton Herta D/H/F +32.4166 3 Running 2
6 18 Santino Ferrucci D/H/F +35.8881 4 Running 11
7 55 Alex Palou (R) D/H/F +36.7706 3 Running 3
8 30 Takuma Sato D/H/F +47.9432 3 Running 12
9 1 Josef Newgarden D/C/F +48.7864 3 Running 14
10 4 Charlie Kimball D/C/F +53.0609 3 Running 13
11 12 Will Power D/C/F +53.9711 4 Running 8
12 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F +54.5347 3 Running 6
13 22 Simon Pagenaud D/C/F +56.3933 3 Running 22
14 21 Rinus VeeKay (R) D/C/F +1:00.4374 3 Running 15
15 59 Max Chilton D/C/F +1:00.4688 3 Running 21
16 26 Zach Veach D/H/F +1:06.8352 3 Running 17
17 60 Jack Harvey D/H/F +1:08.2959 3 Running 9
18 20 Conor Daly D/C/F +1:45.4680 7 Running 20
19 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F +1 lap 3 Running 19
20 14 Dalton Kellett (R) D/C/F +1 lap 4 Running 23
21 7 Oliver Askew (R) D/C/F +2 laps 4 Off Course 18
22 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay D/H/F +55 laps 0 Contact 4
23 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F +55 laps 0 Contact 5

Race winner: 55 laps
(C)hassis: D=Dallara | (E)ngine: C=Chevy, H=Honda | (T)yre: F=Firestone

Series points

Pos Driver Pts
1 Scott Dixon 173
2 Colton Herta 119
3 Simon Pagenaud 110
4 Pato O’Ward 110
5 Josef Newgarden 106
6 Marcus Ericsson 93
7 Will Power 92
8 Felix Rosenqvist 88
9 Graham Rahal 88
10 Santino Ferrucci 87
11 Ryan Hunter-Reay 81
12 Alex Palou 79
13 Zach Veach 78
14 Rinus VeeKay 71
15 Charlie Kimball 70
16 Takuma Sato 69
17 Conor Daly 67
18 Alexander Rossi 66
19 Oliver Askew 51
20 Jack Harvey 49
21 Marco Andretti 43
22 Max Chilton 42
23 James Hinchcliffe 31
24 Ed Carpenter 30
25 Dalton Kellett 29
26 Tony Kanaan 20
27 Sage Karam 7
28 Spencer Pigot 7

