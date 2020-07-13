Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 13.

2016: Aaren Russell’s Supercars season in doubt

Aaren Russell’s rookie Supercars Championship campaign is in serious jeopardy following a tumultuous weekend at the Castrol Edge Townsville 400.

2017: Supercars steering Stanaway away from Europe

Richie Stanaway says securing a drive in Supercars is taking precedence over continuing his motor racing career in Europe.

2015: Winterbottom: We can win anywhere with FG X

Mark Winterbottom has declared he no longer holds fears for the remaining two street races after his twin Townsville wins.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.