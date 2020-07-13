LATEST

Live free-to-air Supercars coverage for Darwin > View

VIDEO: Road America IndyCar Race 2 highlights > View

Rosenqvist beats O’Ward, more drama for Power > View

Ricciardo left frustrated by late Stroll move > View

Renault lodges technical protest against Racing Point > View

Leclerc apologetic for taking out Vettel > View

Stroll escapes penalty for lunge on Ricciardo > View

Hamilton dominates Styrian GP amid Ferrari disaster > View

Power: ‘I don’t know what to do any more’ > View

VIDEO: Road America IndyCar Race 1 highlights > View

MECHANIC: Wally Storey, four decades in > View

REVIEW: Brock: Over the Top > View

Home » News » Supercars » Live free-to-air Supercars coverage for Darwin

Live free-to-air Supercars coverage for Darwin

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 13th July, 2020 - 11:40am

Share:

LinkedIn

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will be live and free-to-air

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live and free-to-air via Channel 10 next month.

Coverage will begin at midday on August 8 and 11:30 AEST on August 9.

Network 10 has a deal with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship to broadcast seven events per year, including the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The network was originally set to broadcast the Adelaide, Albert Park, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast, Sandown, and Newcastle rounds.

However, with Gold Coast and Newcastle rounds cut from the calendar the broadcast arrangement has been tweaked to suit.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship continues on July 18-19 with the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com