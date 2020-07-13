Live free-to-air Supercars coverage for Darwin

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live and free-to-air via Channel 10 next month.

Coverage will begin at midday on August 8 and 11:30 AEST on August 9.

Network 10 has a deal with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship to broadcast seven events per year, including the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The network was originally set to broadcast the Adelaide, Albert Park, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast, Sandown, and Newcastle rounds.

However, with Gold Coast and Newcastle rounds cut from the calendar the broadcast arrangement has been tweaked to suit.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship continues on July 18-19 with the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.