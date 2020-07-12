Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 12.

2016: Jury still out on Holden Racing Team progress

After a typically competitive street circuit showing in Townsville, Queensland Raceway looms as a major acid test for the Holden Racing Team’s latest development direction.

2014: Miller on top in rain hit Sachsenring qualifying

Rising star Jack Miller secured pole position for the Moto3 German Grand Prix as he emerged on top in a rain affected session.

2011: Kelly: Expect reality TV winner to surprise

Todd Kelly is adamant that the winner of his team’s reality television program won’t be the slowest in this year’s Bathurst 1000.

