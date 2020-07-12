LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 12 > View

F1 drivers risk prison if in breach of tight Hungarian restrictions > View

Mixed feelings for Ricciardo after escaping last on grid > View

Leclerc cops grid penalty > View

Hamilton on pole by over a second at wet Red Bull Ring > View

Styrian GP Practice 3 cancelled > View

F1 Practice 3 ‘delayed indefinitely’ due to rain > View

Brown still keen on World TCR appearances in 2021 > View

ON THIS DAY: July 11 > View

No impact on Bathurst from delay to 2020 IGTC finale > View

F1 records no positives from another 4000 COVID tests > View

Mercedes ‘in the dark’ about Hamilton’s car > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 12

ON THIS DAY: July 12

By

Sunday 12th July, 2020 - 9:45am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 12.

2016: Jury still out on Holden Racing Team progress

After a typically competitive street circuit showing in Townsville, Queensland Raceway looms as a major acid test for the Holden Racing Team’s latest development direction.

2014: Miller on top in rain hit Sachsenring qualifying

Rising star Jack Miller secured pole position for the Moto3 German Grand Prix as he emerged on top in a rain affected session.

2011: Kelly: Expect reality TV winner to surprise

Todd Kelly is adamant that the winner of his team’s reality television program won’t be the slowest in this year’s Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com