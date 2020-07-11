LATEST

Styrian GP Practice 3 cancelled

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 11th July, 2020

The Red Bull Ring prior to the scheduled start of Practice 3 pic: Fox Sports

Practice 3 for the Styrian Grand Prix has been cancelled, Race Control has confirmed.

With heavy rain still falling at the Red Bull Ring, the call came around 20 minutes before the hour-long session was due to end at 21:00 AEST.

It had initially delayed indefinitely shortly prior to its scheduled start.

Qualifying is due to take place at 23:00 AEST but could well be postponed to Sunday morning (local time).

If it does not go ahead, the starting grid for the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 season would be set on the basis of Practice 2 results.

