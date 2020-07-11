Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 11.

2015: Under fire Reynolds needs to keep delivering

Out-of-contract driver David Reynolds needs to continue to deliver premium results as he chases a renewed future with Prodrive, cautions team principal Tim Edwards.

2013: Dane: Stoner’s potential already proven

Casey Stoner’s raw speed during the opening rounds of the 2013 Dunlop Series has proven to Triple Eight principal Roland Dane that the MotoGP convert can forge a successful career if he chooses to remain in V8 Supercars.

2011: Denyer to return to Fujitsu Series at QR

Grant Denyer is set to give the Shannons Mars Racing Commodore VE an early debut in the Fujitsu V8 Series at Queensland Raceway.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.