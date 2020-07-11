MotoGP confirms United States cancellation

MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas has finally been cancelled for 2020.

The United States round of the championship was one of four flyaways left as a possibility on the revised calendar which was released a month ago, but has now fallen to “the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications” according to a statement from Dorna Sports.

Should it return as soon as next year, it would likely take place on a more customary April date, having at one point been shunted to November for the season which has ultimately still not quite yet begun.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas,” read the Dorna announcement.

“Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed.

“However, the Promoters of the event and Dorna have already begun working on possible dates to propose to the FIM for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in April 2021 and plans have started in order to welcome the fans back to the iconic venue.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta had previously stated that flyaways would only proceed if crowds were allowed, among other factors.

The news about the Circuit of The Americas event does not bode well for the Argentina round with which it is normally paired due to their being one less race weekend to spread the costs of reaching the Americas over.

Furthermore, according to current advice from the Australian government’s Smartraveller service, “Argentina will observe lockdown restrictions until further notice.”

The Argentina MotoGP, as well as the rounds in Thailand and Malaysia, are listed as “Events and dates to be confirmed before the July 31” per the release of the revised calendar.

Should all three join the United States’ on the sidelines, a pair of Valencia events would close out the season in November.

The season will resume next week with testing on Wednesday at Jerez and racing at that Spanish circuit on the weekend, marking the start of the premier class season.