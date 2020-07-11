F1 records no positives from another 4000 COVID tests

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed that no positive results have been returned from another 4566 COVID-19 tests in seven days.

Drivers, crew members, and other personnel have been subject to regular testing in Austria for the first two races of the season, with F1 and the FIA publishing results to the end of Thursdays on a weekly basis.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 3rd July and Thursday 9th July, 4566 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel,” reads its latest update.

“Of these, zero people have tested positive.

“The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.”

The preceding seven-day period saw no positive results from 4032 tests.