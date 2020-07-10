LATEST

VIDEO: Feeney cuts first Super2 laps at SMP > View

Vettel would ‘probably’ return to Red Bull if drive on offer > View

Team Sydney searching for number one mechanic > View

How Indy Lights crash scuppered NASCAR chance for Morris > View

Grid takes shape for Super2/Super3 at SMP > View

Motorsport Australia confirms Shannons SMP date change > View

Haas resolves brake issues for Styrian Grand Prix > View

Ricciardo maintains Renault at front of midfield > View

Brad Jones Racing ‘in a good place’ amid ‘crazy times’ > View

BUCKET LIST: Porsche Ice Experience, Finland > View

GALLERY: Porsche Ice Experience, Finland > View

Supercars withdraws Super2's $500k prizemoney > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Feeney cuts first Super2 laps at SMP

VIDEO: Feeney cuts first Super2 laps at SMP

By

Friday 10th July, 2020 - 3:15pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Broc Feeney complete his first Super2 Series test day at Sydney Motorsport Park for Tickford Racing after a nearly five-month-long break.

More Super2 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com